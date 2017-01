Sigujana freezing - customers 04/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Gugu Simelane Customers have come out guns blazing on social networks complaining about the newly introduced set-top boxes.

The set-top boxes are said to be freezing. The set-top boxes are also known as ‘Sigujana’.

Facebook users took to the social network platform to express their dissatisfaction about the equipment which when advertised, they were promised the top of the range viewing experience.

