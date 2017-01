Ex-REDI intern threatens to kill Dr Sikhomba Gumbi 04/01/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane A former internship apprentice of Regional Excellence and Development Initiative (REDI) has allegedly threatened to kill REDI’s Director Dr Sikhomba Gumbi.

Mancoba Xolani Hlophe (24) of Mankayane is alleged to have sent WhatsApp and email messages to Gumbi threatening to kill him. He is also said to have vowed to tarnish Gumbi’s image and destroy his business if he did not hire him.

