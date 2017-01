Goverment’s 5 per cent repetition policy criticised 04/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Mbono Mdluli THE five per cent repetition rate policy applied in schools could be another reason for the decrease of the performance rate in the 2016 Swaziland Primary Certificate (SPC) results.

The policy means that teachers in schools have to make sure that all their pupils pass to the next level at the end of a year. If it happens that there are pupils who fail in a class, they must not be above five per cent as dictated by of the policy.

click here for full edition