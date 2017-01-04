MP slaughters three cows, 50 chickens for electorate 04/01/2017 03:00:00 By Starsky Mkhonta HOSEA Member of Parliament Thulani Masuku staged an end of year party for his constituency on Saturday where three cows and 50 chickens were slaughtered.

The MP had a budget of between E40 000 to E50 000 for the bash, which started at around 9am until late.

Initially, the MP had planned to spoil elderly people but eventually ended up catering for everyone who showed up.

At least close to 600 people attended the party which was dubbed mother of all feasts.

