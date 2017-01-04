Ezulwini CEO dismisses love affairs as pure gossip

WHAT AFFAIRS?: Ezulwini CEO Vusi Matsebula.

Ezulwini CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula says the love triangle attributed to him is all gossip which needs no attention if progress is wanted.

Matsebula said this yesterday before the commission of enquiry that was set up to look into the impasse that caused division in Ezulwini Town Council.

The submissions were made at the Cooperative College of Swaziland (CODEC) in Ezulwini.

Matsebula was asked to react to the allegations made against him, which were to the effect that he was having romantic relationships with some of his subordinates.

He denied that, saying he never, at any point in time, fell in love with any of his workers. Matsebula was of the view that those who said he was in love relationships were just talking gossip and could not prove that he was actually in love with the said workers.

He said he also got his own version of the gossip that was doing the rounds when he was employed as the CEO in Ezulwini.

“When I became the CEO in Ezulwini, I came across gossip that was to the effect that there was a senior manager who had someone who came to the office to see him on a regular basis. In most cases, it would be said that the cleaners would find tables and other furniture placed in an unusual place,” Matsebula said.

He went on to say one day, sewage was blocked at the town council offices and experts had to be roped in to find out what the problem was.

He said it was found out that the sewage was actually blocked by something that could substantiate the gossip. He did not mention what it was.

He said such was still gossip and it would not help the progress of the town council so he did not bother that much on it because there was still no proof.

The commissioners then told the CEO that a submission was made by one of the workers at the town council.

The worker, Derrick Dube, submitted that he sometimes had to use council vehicles to facilitate the love affairs of the CEO with Xoli Sibandze, who was the then environment and public health manager. Matsebula responded by saying the log books should be scrutinised to see if something of that nature had taken place. He said even the keys should also be checked to see if something like that had happened.

He then told the commission that Dube did not drive council sedans or any other vehicle. He last drove such cars back in 2009. He wondered how he could say something like this because he rarely drove such cars.

...Ezulwini makes E25m in 8 years

Ezulwini Town Council made an income of E25 million in eight years.

Ezulwini Town Council CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula said this yesterday before the commission of enquiry that was set up to look into the impasse that caused division in Ezulwini Town Council. The submissions were made at the Cooperative College of Swaziland (CODEC) in Ezulwini. Matsebula was speaking about his achievements since he became CEO of the Council. The CEO was employed in 2008 up to this day. This was after he had served as a CEO at Pigg’s Peak.

He has been employed at Ezulwini for eight years now.

He said when he came on board, the town was making an income of E6.4 million. Such money was coming from rates, government subventions, and other grants that would be available at the time.

“When I came on board, I then realised that the town had a lot of potential to make money.

“I advertised street lights for organisations to place their own advertisements. I also sold space for billboards for organisations to advertise in order to pay us for that space so that we generate income,” Matsebula said.

In another effort to make money, the CEO and his team made documentaries for the town. The purpose of that documentary was to inform people about the town. He said that information would help them attract investors to invest in the town. This would also help them get more businesses in the town to increase the number of people and businesses that would pay the rates.

Matsebula said Ezulwini was the first town to have its own documentary in the country. The documentary was submitted to the Swaziland Investments Promotions Authority (SIPA), Swaziland Tourism Authority (STA) and the local media houses.

This made the town to increase its income to E8 million in 2009 and 2010.

“Now, we have made an income of about E25 million in a space of eight years.

“This is now making us one of the big four towns in the country, with Mbabane, Manzini, and Matsapha being the towns we are with in this bracket,” he said.

Why the CEO prefers graduates

Ezulwini CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula prefers students who have just graduated from tertiary institutions because they are not costly.

He said this in response to the question asked by the commissioners yesterday when he was submitting before it.

At that time, the CEO was talking about an incident whereby the councillors of the town decided to slash the salaries of the officers of the town council.

This happened in a meeting that was held by the councillors in February 2014 at Royal Villas in Ezulwini.

This was after a meeting in January 2014 that was held at Magadzavane Lodge, just next to Mhlumeni Border Gate. During this meeting, it is said that the councillors agreed to increase salaries of the staff members of the town council.

However, Councillor Nokuthula Mthembu, who was the chairperson of the town council’s finance committee at that time, did not show up at the meeting.

Mthembu was an integral part of that meeting because finances were going to be deliberated at the meeting.

salaries

The councillors, however, went on with the meeting and agreed to increase the salaries.

In the Royal Villas meeting, it is said that Mthembu was against the increase of the salaries. She is said to have influenced the decision to decrease the salaries.

In that meeting, the councillors forced the CEO out of the meeting and proceeded with the meeting.

The CEO said it was against the law to proceed with the meeting when he was not there.

Matsebula, when addressing the commission yesterday, said it was the councillors who had to be blamed for such a decision.

However, the decision to slash the salaries was contained in a report that was said to be done by Samkho Consultants. Commissioner Cyril Kunene asked why the CEO was blaming the councillors for such because it was in a Samkho report. Matsebula said it could be in a Samkho report but it was the councillors who influenced the decision.

Chairperson of the Commission Bongiwe Dlamini told Matsebula that such a decision could have been taken because the councillors did not like a situation whereby interns would suddenly be made heads of departments.

interns

The CEO responded by saying it was not true that they simply promoted the interns to be heads of departments. He said the interns would go through a normal process of being interviewed by a recruitment consultant.

He said they gave many students a chance to intern with the council and not all of them would be hired, let alone become heads of departments.

However, the CEO made it known to the commission that he preferred the graduates who had just gone out of school.

“We always looked for brighter students in our tertiary institutions because they are willing to work hard and they want to learn new things in the world of work.

“When we give them an offer, they usually take it and are willing to settle for it. It is better to work with them,” he said.

Matsebula said the problem with employing experienced professionals was that it was difficult to pay them because their salaries were generally low.

Many of the experienced professionals they interviewed declined their offers because they had the feeling that they were very low. This then made them start the process of hiring from scratch and this was not good for them because more money was wasted on advertising.

