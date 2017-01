2 Schools’ results withheld, 15 cleared of malpractice 05/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Gugu Simelane THE ministry of education and training withheld results of two schools while a total of 15 were investigated for suspected malpractice in the 2016 Junior Certificate (JC) Examinations.

Examinations Council of Swaziland Registrar Dr Edmund Mazibuko yesterday revealed that the Examinations Council of Swaziland (ECoS) was in the year 2016 Junior Certificate examination faced with 17 cases of suspected malpractice.

