Lozitha breaks 2015 record, slides to 93 failures 05/01/2017 03:00:00 By Manqoba Makhubu LOZITHA High has recorded 93 failures in the 2016 Junior Certificate results.

Last year, the school recorded 90 failures with Principal Mandla Mathabela blaming drugs and ill-discipline of pupils as the major contributing factors for the school’s bad perfomance.

This year, the school recorded the second highest number of failures after Ngcoseni which was placed 167 out of the 259 schools who sat for the examination.

