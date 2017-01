Girls dominate in all regions 05/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Bodwa Mbingo Girls continue to dominate boys academically in all the country’s four regions as reflected by the 2016 JC results that were released by the ministry of education and training yesterday.

The girls outperformed boys by 1.47%.

The statistics released yesterday show that countrywide girls obtained a pass rate of 83.10% while boys attained a 79.88% pass rate.

