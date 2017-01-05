64 MERITS FOR EVER SHINING KA-BOYCE

BREAKING NEWS: Minister of Education and Training Dr Phineas Magagula and Principal Secretary Pat Muir during the press conference.

WITH or without the proverbial former Principal Simon Mthunzi, Ka-Boyce High School has continued to outshine the rest in the 2016 Form Three results.

The school, known for excelling yearly in the Junior Certificate (JC) results, continued with its fine performance by attaining a total of 64 merit passes and once again coming tops countrywide with a 100% pass rate.

Upon retiring, Mthunzi was replaced by former Ezulwini Community Principal Lungelo Nhlengetfwa, a new broom that seems to continue, in his steps, and sweep cleaner.

Overall, a total of 20 schools recorded a 100% pass rate.

Another school that did tremendously well in the 2016 results is Mbabane based St Mark’s High that recorded a total of 36 merit passes and a 100% pass rate, despite coming third in the list of the best performing schools.

Coming second in the list of the top schools is Big Bend based U-Tech. St Mark’s is now headed by former Siphocosini High School Principal Zanele Zwane, who replaced the retired Dominic Nxumalo.

previous

Completing the list of the top 10 schools are St Theresa’s, Nhlangano Central, St Michael’s, Fonteyn, St Francis, Joppa and Mjingo High Schools.

Speaking when releasing the results yesterday, Minister of Education and Training Dr Phineas Magagula highlighted that the 2016 results showed a better performance when compared with those of the previous year. He said a total of 15 756 candidates sat for the 2016 examination, while there were 14 404 candidates in 2015.

He said the 2016 candidature reflects an increase of 1 352, which translates to 9.39% when compared to 2015.

“Let me take this opportunity to congratulate all the pupils who passed their JC examination this year (last year) and the schools that managed to do well this year. My advice to those that have not passed is they should not give up. Go back to school, work hard and study if you want to succeed. Head teachers are advised to admit these pupils,” he remarked.

He also urged schools that have not done well to find out what went wrong and try to do better this year. He encouraged head teachers to admit all pupils who have passed.

“It has come to the attention of the ministry of education and training that some head teachers are selective and do not admit third class passes. I would also like to thank parents for supporting their children with all their educational needs. I would like to thank teachers who worked hard in preparing the pupils for the examination. I encourage them to work even harder next year. Good results are a product of hard work,” he added.

The minister also extended his appreciation to the markers and the Examinations Council for ensuring that the results are released on time so that schools can have time to finalise their admission before schools open.

The top 20 schools with 100% pass rate:

1. Ka-Boyce High

2. U-Tech

3. St Mark’s High

4. St Theresa’s High

5. Nhlangano Central High

6. St Michael’s High

7. Fonteyn High

8. St Francis High

9. Joppa High

10. Mjingo High

11. Free Evangelical Assemblies

12. Sibusisweni High

13. Pigg’s Peak Central High

14. Florence Christian High

15. Ka-Schiele High

16. Nyamane High

17. Mbowane Secondary

18. Mbukwane (SDA) High

19. Lechwelight High

20. Ethandweni Secondary