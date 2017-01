Swazi (34) wanted for Durban beach rape 06/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sifiso Nhlabatsi A Swazi national is on the South African Police Service wanted list for a rape he allegedly committed at a beach in Durban.

According to sources from the South African police service, Nkosingphile Mabuza Dlamini (34) was in South Africa visiting for the holidays.

It is alleged that Dlamini, on New Year’s Day, raped a nine-year-old girl in a place known as Cator Manor. click here for full edition