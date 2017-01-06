SD schools shine in SA Matric results 06/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Wonderboy Dlamini LOCAL schools partaking in the South African Matric syllabus continued to shine as the Swaziland centre recorded an overall performance of 91.51 per cent pass rate in the 2016 NSC results.

A total of 507 pupils out of 724 (total candidates) passed and qualify for admission in universities and colleges while 46 failed.

Results for 170 pupils have been reported to be pending due to errors which are said to have occurred during the registration process.