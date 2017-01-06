Sleeping giant Mbukwane High school awakens 06/01/2017 03:00:00 By Starsky Mkhonta MBUKWANE High which for many years has been considered as one of the poor performing schools made history in the 2016 Junior Certificate results by recording 100 per cent pass rate.

The school, which is located under Maseyisini Inkhundla, has seemingly turned the corner and many still don’t believe it’s the same one which at one stage had to be visited by former Minister of Education Wilson Ntshangase together with a few other schools to find out about the poor performance in JC exams. click here for full edition