JSC summons suspended Judge Mpendulo Simelane 06/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sifiso Nhlabatsi AFTER having his matter struck off the magistrate’s court roll on the insistence of the state prosecutor, suspended Judge Mpendulo Simelane has been called back once again by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to prove his innocence.

In the recent development, well placed sources have revealed that Judge Simelane has been served with an urgent letter signed by the secretary of the JSC.

It is said the letter invited the judge to attend an inquiry pertaining to his removal from the office of justice of the High Court of Swaziland on allegations of serious misbehaviour. click here for full edition