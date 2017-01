It will blow hot and cold this weekend 06/01/2017 03:00:00 By Nozipho Sibiya Weather forecasters have predicted a hot to cold weekend, which will be accompanied by afternoon thunderstorms.

According to information sourced from the Swaziland National Meteorology Services, it will be hot from today and tomorrow.

On Sunday temperatures are expected to drop especially in the Highveld.