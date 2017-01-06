 
Swazi woman arrested in SA for E254 00 mandrax

06/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sifiso Nhlabatsi

A Swazi woman was arrested in South Africa on Christmas Day after she was found in possession of mandrax worth E254 000. 

The name of the Swazi woman could not be ascertained at the time of compiling this report.

However, information gathered is that on December 25, 2016, the South African Police Service (SAPS) members attended to a complaint at a fast-food outlet at a garage near Beaufort West where three unknown people had emerged from a taxi.  

destination

It is said when they were asked by the police about where they were going, they said their destination was George.  The police being concerned about the people who seemed to be lost offered to escort them to the police station for their safety. 

However, it is said one of the three women became very nervous when police asked to search her bag. 

bag

When police finally searched her bag they found 5 090 mandrax tablets with an estimated value of R254 500 in a shopping plastic bag that the woman had in her possession.  

The drugs were confiscated and the woman was arrested.  The police stated that the woman was from Swaziland.

 

