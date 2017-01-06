Businessman threatened to beat me up - ceo

ALL EARS: Members of the commission of enquiry listening to submissions made by Matsebula. From left to right are Sindile Zwane, Bongiwe Dlamini, Cyril Kunene, and Sicelo Dlamini

A top businessman is said to be making life difficult for Ezulwini CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula.

The bone of contention between Matsebula and the businessman is the issue of water tanks that are currently built on a piece of land not belonging to the businessman.

Nqaba Dlamini is said to have built stands of the water tanks with an intention to supply water to the embassy of the United States of America, which is also situated in Ezulwini.

Matsebula said this yesterday before the commission of enquiry that is tasked with uncovering the causes of the impasse at Ezulwini Town Council.

The CEO had been addressing this issue after he had told the commission why he decided to dismiss Dumisani Zwane, the former inspector of works at Ezulwini Town Council.

Matsebula had told the commission on Wednesday that he dismissed Zwane because there were many acts of fraud that he had committed when he was still working at the town council.

Matsebula told the commission that Zwane would sometimes make quotations from service providers that were non-existent.

One of the acts of dishonesty said to be done by Zwane concerned units that were constructed by Dlamini, which he had built at his plot in Ezulwini.

The arrangement, according to Matsebula, was that Dlamini would construct four units within the plot, but instead, they erected eight. The CEO was alerted by former Ezulwini Councillor Zweli Jele about this matter.

stands

Dlamini is said to have then built the stands of the water tank outside his plot, something that was against the laws governing the administration of towns in the country.

According to the law, Dlamini should have applied for the construction of the water tanks stands to Ezulwini Council. Matsebula, upon seeing that Dlamini had broken the law, demanded that the building of the tanks’ stands should stop.

All this is said to have happened in 2014. It is worth noting that the tanks are still there even up to this day, according to Matsebula.

That was how the businessman got to be at loggerheads with Matsebula. The CEO, in his submission yesterday, stated that Dlamini once threatened to beat him up because of the situation.

“I must state, chairperson, that for my safety, I then started recording our conversations with him so that I could be safe,” Matsebula said. He then played a conversation between him and Dlamini, which took place in 2014.

The conversation was a heated one between the two. This was mainly because the businessman is said to have taken Matsebula to court over the matter. Dlamini is alleged to have colluded with Zwane to accuse Matsebula of being corrupt.

Matsebula is said to have found himself having signed for the eight units, instead of the four units that were in Dlamini’s property.

In the recorded conversation, Matsebula was heard bitterly accusing Dlamini and Zwane of stabbing him in the back, causing him to almost lose his job.

Dlamini was heard saying he was forced by the circumstances to do what he did. He pleaded with Matsebula to allow him to use the tank to continue with his supply to the Americans.

He complained that he had borrowed money from the banks, which he had to pay back. Matsebula told him to simply apply to the council, if he wanted to use the tanks. If he failed to do such, they had a right to demolish them because he had built on a piece of land not belonging to him. Dlamini said he would not apply for the permission to use the tanks on that piece of land because he was afraid that the council could not approve his application.

...CEO suspects Mayor could have fired him

Ezulwini CEO Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula told the commission yesterday that Ezulwini Chairperson Busi Bhembe could have fired him.

Matsebula suspected this could be the situation because of the way in which things were happening between him and the council.

He had actually told the commission he was afraid that if the mayor had to come back to head the council, he would surely be shown the boot.

Matsebula wrote a letter in June to the ministry of housing and urban development. He had written the letter in an attempt to seek the ministry’s intervention concerning the relationship he had with most of the councillors.

However, the councillors, according to Matsebula, had a feeling that he wanted the Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza to fire them.

He said their thinking was triggered by an article published by our sister newspaper, the Observer on Saturday. The CEO, however, said this was not the case.

He explained that he only wanted the ministry to bring peace in the matter. The relationship between Matsebula and Bhembe is said to have shown a not-so-good side when there was a conference that was held in Quito, Ecuador.

The conference was held in October, last year.

The mayor is said to have been treated like a street kid in that country.

In fact, Bhembe said that herself during her appearance before the commission. The mayor said she was supposed to go with the CEO to the conference.

exams

However, on the eleventh hour, Matsebula then elected not to go there because he was supposed to write exams in October.

She suspected that this was a way to sort out the mayor because of the relationships that had already been strained. Matsebula was given an opportunity to state why such a thing happened.

He said they submitted the names of the people who were supposed to represent Ezulwini after the deadline. The reason for that was that the council had not met to approve the release of the names.

Matsebula said this happened in September and he was still not aware that he would be writing on the date of the conference.

Matsebula said the way the mayor had been treated could be because of those difficulties they had encountered.

He said he had called the mayor to find out if he was comfortable with the hotel they had booked.

fine

The response he got from the mayor was that she was fine and she would deal with the CEO’s private assistant on the matter.

He said he was shocked to learn that the mayor was ill-treated because he would have asked his counterparts from other towns to take care of her.

Commissioner Sicelo Dlamini advised Matsebula to go to Bhembe and apologise about the incident because the matter was not a nice one.

He said this could help in ensuring that the relations between them were normalised, going forward.

He was supported by the chairperson of the Commission, Bongiwe Dlamini. She said if she were to find herself in a situation where her minister was not treated in a respectable manner she would have gone straight to the minister’s home to apologise.