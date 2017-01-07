Second month no pay for Crime Stop guards 07/01/2017 03:00:00 By Ackel Zwane Guards stationed at the country’s health institutions including the TB Hospital in Moneni have not been paid their December salaries and were yesterday told that this month they will be paid on January 18. At a highly charged consultative meeting at a hideout in Manzini, their representative resolved to approach the labour commissioner on Monday to request intervention. They allege that some of them were hired on December 1 and promised that they would be paid on January 10 given that the company was faced with difficulties which were never adequately explained to the workers. click here for full edition