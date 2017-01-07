Lesotho King calls for reforms, inclusivity 07/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sandile Nkambule King Letsie III of Lesotho says the country’s nascent political reform process should be all-inclusive and embrace non-state actors in order to strengthen democracy and end the political instability gripping the country.

The reforms which cover constitutional, parliamentary and security, amongst other issues, were among the recommendations made by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Commission of Inquiry into Lesotho's instability.