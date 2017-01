Don’t panic about that sewer burst – SWSC 07/01/2017 03:00:00 By Ackel Zwane After a sewer leak into Mgubudla river caused a stir in Zakhele downstream, consumers began panicking but the Swaziland Water services Corporation has everything under control and there is no cause for alarm.

On Wednesday, Acting SWSC Managing Director Sandile Dlamini was spotted at the pump on the lower end of Zakhele to inspect interventions but left contented that the spillage was nothing to worry about for those downstream.