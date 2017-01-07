Climate Change cause for bad blood between Zuke, PS

Estranged Swaziland Environment Authority Executive Director Stephen Zuke has run to court to question the manner his contract was terminated and it has emerged that one of the major causes of bad blood between Zuke and his principal secretary Emmanuel Dlamini, is the creation of a breakaway environmental authority as opposed to the SEA.
Climate Change attracts lots of funding from the international community and brings along a lot of opportunities.
