Zimbabwe based Swazi lawyer in Mugabe ring shame case 07/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sandile Nkambule Zimbabwe based Swazi lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa is representing the Lebanese tycoon Jamal Ahmed in the diamond ring shame case involving President Robert Mugabe's wife, Grace. Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe says she is not in defiance of a court order compelling her to return three properties that she seized from a Lebanese businessman in a botched $1.35m diamond ring deal. Harare High Court Judge Clement Phiri ordered the first lady in December to return the properties to its owner within 24 hours to ensure that employees of the Lebanese tycoon Jamal Ahmed returned to their work stations.