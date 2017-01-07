NO HANGING FOR DAVID SIMELANE

LUCKY ESCAPE: Serial killer David Simelane.

Swaziland has finally formalised the moratorium on the death penalty.

While in recent times no person has been executed in the country, but there has been no formal stand by government pertaining the death penalty.

However, during the last United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, the country was one of the latest to take a stand and vote for the global moratorium on the death penalty that was adopted by a majority of member states.

Amongst those that have been awaiting the hangman’s noose include convicted serial killer David Simelane, who was sentenced to death in April 2011 for killing 25 women and three children by strangling them until they died between the years 1999 and 2001.

Pardoned

Otherwise, His Majesty King Mswati III in 2015 pardoned two death row inmates who were waiting for the hangman’s noose at the Matsapha Maximum facility.

The two; Bheki Maphalala and Richard Mabaso had their sentences reduced to life sentences as opposed to being hanged till their death.

Under normal circumstances, a life sentence at the correctional facility is about 25 years and according to calculations, Maphalala, who was booked to the institution in the 90s, had already served overbout 20 years behind bars.

Making his address during the Correctional Services Day then, His Majesty said he was impressed by reports he received on the death row inmates to the effect that the two have been well behaved and cooperative with the Correctional officers at Matsapha.

His Majesty said it was in such occasions that some inmates who had proved to have been well behaved and cooperative with the correctional officers deserved pardon.

Inmates doing time in prison normally receive Royal Pardon during the country’s national celebrations, especially on Independence Day.

Although it still stands, the capital punishment in the country has not been executed for some time now and the hangman’s noose at the Sidvwashini Correctional Services has been gathering dust.

Advortised

At one time government, through the ministry of justice, advertised the post of hangman and many thought the death sentence would continue to be carried out.

The latest development, therefore, means the laws of the country have suspended the death sentence.

The gist of the UN resolution has been adopted by the UN General Assembly every two years since 2007. The resolution adopted on Dec 19, 2016 was backed by 117 states, while 40 voted against it and 31 abstained. As against the voting pattern in 2014, the new supporters of the moratorium call were Guinea, Malawi, Solomon Islands, Sri Lanka and Swaziland.

South Asia maintained its fondness for the death penalty as Pakistan joined Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India and Maldives in rejecting a universal moratorium, while Bhutan, Nepal and Sri Lanka voted in favour.

Pakistani authorities have an aversion to any scrutiny of the rationale for retaining the death penalty.

Those who defend the death penalty as a principle enjoined by Islam may look at the division among the Muslim states (the category includes all members of the OIC).

Those voting in favour of a moratorium included: Albania, Algeria, Azerbaijan, Benin, Bosnia Herzegovina, Burkina Faso, Chad, Côte d’Ivoire, Eritrea, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Kazakh­stan, Kyrgyzstan, Mali, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Suriname, Togo, Tajikistan, Tunisia, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Those who abstained included: Bahrain, Came­roon, Comoros, Djibouti, Indonesia, Jordan, Lebanon, Mauritania, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, Uganda and the UAE.

The Muslim states that voted against were: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Brunei, Egypt, Guyana, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Malaysia, Maldives, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Attorney General Majehenkhaba Dlamini, when reached on the issue, stated that the country had always had a stand on the death penalty, but by this move at the UN General Assembly was just formalising it.

He explained that in the past the country had nothing to stand on where it concerned the death penalty although no person has been executed in recent years.

“This is a move by the country to formalise its stand where it concerns the death penalty. It should be noted that the death penalty has just been suspended and not entirely done away with,” he explained.

The UN Assembly has, therefore, adopted the resolution titled, “Moratorium on the use of the death penalty” by a recorded vote of 117 in favour, to 40 against, with 31 abstentions.

By its terms, it called on all States to respect international standards that provided safeguards guaranteeing protection of the rights of those facing the death penalty, to comply with their obligations on consular relations, to progressively restrict death penalty use, to establish a moratorium on executions and to make available relevant disaggregated data.

Singapore’s representative, while noting that the amended draft was an improvement to the version that had been adopted in 2014, said there was no international consensus against capital punishment, making it a sovereign matter for States.

The focus of the draft had, over the years, shifted from being a moratorium to a push for abolishing the practice, and for those and other reasons, his delegation had voted against the text as a whole.

Meanwhile, the last person to be hanged in Swaziland was Phillipa Mdluli in 1981 for a ritual murder.