A tale of two schools bearing the same name 08/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Noxolo Nkabinde With Ngcoseni Central High recording the highest failures in the country once again in the Junior Certificate examination for 2016; another Ngcoseni school carries the stigma of the now ill-famed school.

Ngcoseni Secondary School is located a few kilometres from Ngcoseni Central High School, formerly known as Cana High School, approximately a 15 minute drive apart. click here for full edition