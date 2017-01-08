Emotional send-off for youngest breast cancer survivor 08/01/2017 03:00:00 By Mlondi Mpanza Swaziland’s youngest breast cancer survivor, Hlengiwe Kunene, was yesterday morning laid off to rest in an emotional send-off that was held at her parental home at Ludzeludze.

This was after she passed on a few days before the New Year after fighting breast cancer for the past three years, having made the dreadful discovery at the age of 21.

Friends and relatives could not hold themselves as they broke down when her casket was lowered at the graveyard where she was put to rest.