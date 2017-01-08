 
FINCORP strike stayed

08/01/2017 03:00:00 By Mlondi Mpanza

The on-going strike by the Swaziland Development Finance Corporation (FINCORP) employees has been stayed pending the finalisation of the matter in court.
This comes after the lawyers for the different parties involved reached a consensus that the strike be stopped until the constitutionality of certain provisions of the Public Enterprise Unit (PEU) Act have been determined by the Constitutional Court.
The latest developments are in accordance with the agreement by the lawyers that has since been made an order of the Industrial Court meant to solve the impasse between the employees and the employer over the strike that commenced on November, 16, 2016

