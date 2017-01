Railway probe report presented to minister 08/01/2017 03:00:00 By Mlondi Mpanza Finally, the report of the Swaziland Railway train accident that claimed the life of the driver has been presented to the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Lindiwe Dlamini.

The report was presented this past week by the Chairman of the probe team, Wilson Makhalempi Ntshangase and this was done at the Bethel Court, a hotel owned by the minister situated at Ezulwini. click here for full edition