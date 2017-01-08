We are not recruiting...yet - Uniformed forces 08/01/2017 03:00:00 BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI The country’s three uniformed forces have stated that they are not recruiting yet.

These denials came about on Friday when the spokespersons from the three forces, namely, Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force (USDF), Royal Swaziland Police Service (RSP) and His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) were queried about whether they would have new intakes.

The blatant denials came about after rumours started doing rounds about alleged clandestine operations to get new recruits in the different forces.