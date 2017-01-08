 
The Ezulwini municipality: The he said they said saga

08/01/2017 03:00:00 STORIES BY THEMBEKA DLAMINI

The Ezulwini Municipality saga this past week reached its climax with Town Clerk Vusumutiwendvodza Matsebula taking time to respond to some of the most scandalous accusations ever levelled during a commission of enquiry in recent history.
In actual fact, oral submissions came to an end this past week whereas written submissions can still be forwarded to the commission,  which is expected to prepare a report of what has been said these last few weeks.
Allegations of love affairs as well as corruption were revealed by labourers whereas councillors had more timid revelations of dissatisfaction about the operations at the council while the chairperson revealed  a snub on a trip abroad by the CEO.

