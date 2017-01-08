Minister ‘finally’ buys hotel

Businessman, Jabulani ‘Buy Cash’ Mabuza.

The endless speculations over the ownership of Highlands Inn Hotel has finally been put to rest as minister and businessman, Jabulani ‘Buy Cash’ Mabuza has eventually confirmed buying the place.

For several months, the deal had been kept under wraps by the cabinet minister who continues to make his name in the business world because of alleged fears that reports of the transaction could spark a debate within the nation as to how he could pull through such a deal considering that he was a serving minister.

transaction

This is more-so because at the time the deal is suspected to have been concluded, Mabuza was serving as the minister of tourism and environmental affairs, a position that gave him power in this particular industry he sought to tap into by means of acquiring the hotel.

However, a couple of months later ,he is confirming ownership of the place and this happens at a time when he has been reshuffled to the ministry of commerce, in a decision that has also been seen to have been necessitated by this transaction.

According to well placed sources, the acquisition of the hotel experienced glitches which nearly called for him to pull out of the deal prior to his transfer to the ministry of commerce. In fact, it has been gathered that this move to buy the hotel actually had a hand in his transfer although it has not been put on record.

Intrest

Prior to assuming responsibilities as the tourism minister, Mabuza won elections as the Pigg’s Peak Member of Parliament, defeating the former Minister of Sports, Hlobisile Ndlovu and is a well-known businessman around the small town in the northern Hhohho region.

The minister made this confirmation yesterday evening in a telephonic interview after he had been asked on the extent the deal went since he was said to have been interested in securing the hotel located at the entrance of the small town of Pigg’s Peak.

“I have bought the hotel and although I may not remember the exact date but the deal was concluded sometime late last year,” he said evasively, as he elected not to divulge the worth of the hotel in relation to their transaction with the previous owners identified as Mathews.

He was further economical about the time frame of concerning when the deal was concluded and elected to only say towards the end of the past year.

At the time of concluding the deal, talks were doing rounds that the move to purchase the hotel by the then minister of tourism was clouded by elements that touch on the conflict of interest in as far as he was concerned by virtue of being a serving cabinet minister.

The concern was particularly based on how he could tap into the same industry he had been entrusted by the country’s authorities to look after as such could see him influencing a number of deals for the hotel, and in the process bring unfair competition to Pigg’s Peak hotel, which is the only direct competitor for his new venture.

Report

Therefore, this saw the minister keeping the acquisition as a secret, although information gathered was to the extent that he had already confided in certain close family members about his acquisition, as per the reports of our sister publication, the Observer on Saturday.

Further, even though he did not reveal the financial value of the transaction but he agreed that it was around the previously reported amount of E5million for the hotel that has about 20 rooms.

The sale of the hotel came after adverts were placed in local media where prospect buyers were invited to forward their offers for the then Mathews owned Highlands Inn.

In efforts to confirm the transaction at the time the deal was suspiciously concluded, staff members at the hotel revealed they had been told that such took place, but were promised they would get further information at a later stage.

This was communicated to them by the then owners of the hotel, however before efforts to follow up with the staff were made, a notice was placed in one of the country’s publications by M.J Manzini and Associates whereby individuals that could possibly have any objections on the application of a deed of transfer of the said hotel were invited to come forth.

The property was mentioned as Highlands Inn Limited listed as Lot Number 259 situated in Pigg’s Peak Township in the Hhohho District. The property measurements were 3.2020 hectares.

When contacted, officials at M.J Manzini and Associates only confirmed that the hotel had already been sold, however, refused to give any information pertaining to the transaction and could not divulge the new owner of the hotel and the amount that was exchanged as per procedure.