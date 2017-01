Soccer star arrested for raping epileptic girl (17) 09/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Sifiso Nhlabatsi A soccer player for Green Mamba’s Under-20 team has been arrested for allegedly raping an epileptic 17-year-old girl.

The player, Nhlonipho Fonono Khumalo (20) is alleged to have raped a 17-year-old pupil Delisa* and gave her E10 so she may not tell anyone about the ordeal.

The player has since been arrested and his matter is now before court. Fonono appeared before Manzini Principal Magistrate David Khumalo for trial on Friday.

