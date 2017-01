Doctor, nurse robbed E45 000 items, E15 000 cash at home 09/01/2017 03:00:00 By Starsky Mkhonta A doctor and a female companion were attacked in their house by three men armed with knives who made away with valuable items worth almost E45 000 and a sum of E15 000 cash.

Initial claims were that it could be members of the Ka-Mdodi gang who were behind the attack as the two were also heavily beaten and kicked all over their bodies.

