Chinese national busted with fake driver’s licence 09/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Phesheya Kunene A 45-year-old Chinese national was fined E2 000 after being found with a fake driver’s licence.

The joy of being in the country for the first time was cut short for Liao Zhong following his arrest at or near Lugogo Sun Hotel along MR103 public road.

The first offender, who is currently based at Ezulwini, was charged with t contravening section 96 (2) (b) of the Road Traffic Act after being found driving a Honda sedan while in possession of a counterfeit driver’s licence.

