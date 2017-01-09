More rains coming this month

OVERFLOWING: Luphohlo Dam.

After an extremely wet weekend for most parts of the country, the weather people have advised the public to brace itself for more rains this month.

According to a seasonal forecast, the December-January- February (DJF) period showed a generally increased chance of normal to above-normal rainfall over most parts of the country.

This was also confirmed by Swazi Met’s Sifiso Nzalo.

“There is a chance of normal to above-normal rainfall over most areas within the region during the DJF 2017 period,” he said. Some parts of the country were left inaccessible owing to the rains that either flooded bridges or rendered roads slippery for any mode of transport to travel through. Some shops in Mbabane were left flooded owing to poor drainage systems. Some previously dried-up rivers were swelling given the amount of rains received.

Some farmers are not happy with the rains now given the trail of damage it is leaving in their fields. News that more rains should be expected will leave most of them devastated. A four-day weather forecast for this week shows there will be morning fog at some places, otherwise it would be cloudy and cool to warm in the Lowveld, with isolated rain showers mainly in the western parts of the country.

Lubovane Dam at 78.4%

LUBOVANE dam is now standing at 78.4 per cent capacity after the rains the country received over the weekend.

According to Swaziland Water and Agricultural Development Enterprise (SWADE) Water Manager Musa Masilela, the dam jumped from around 60 per cent to 78.4 per cent after the recent rains.

“The dam is now standing at 74.8 percent,’’ said Masilela.

Lubovane dam is in Siphofaneni. Over the weekend, Lubovane area received 8.2 per cent from the rains that started on Friday and ended yesterday morning.

On the other hand, Hawane dam on Friday was standing at 58 per cent capacity.

However, Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) Acting Public Affairs Manager Welcome Shabangu said they would compile the new percentage today.

“Today the people who check and compile the levels for Hawane are not at work since it is a Sunday,” he said.

Mbabane records 134mm of rain over the weekend

Mbabane continues to receive above normal rains as predicted by the 2016/2017 seasonal forecast.

According to weather forecasters, Mbabane recorded 134.7mm from the rains which started on Friday till yesterday and this was the highest compared to the rest of the country.

The capital city was followed by Pigg’s Peak with a rainfall recording of 51.0 mm while Musi in Mankayane recorded 29.8mm. The rainfall recordings were extracted from the rains that started on Friday and ended yesterday morning.

Other than Mbabane, Pigg’s Peak and Musi, there are other places of the country that received better rains over the weekend.

“These areas include Siteki, Nhlangano, Sikhuphe, Nyonyane, Vuvulane and Matsapha,” reads the statement from the weather people. The above areas recorded 26mm, 20.1mm, 25.3mm, 22.0mm, 14.0mm and 20.2mm, respectively.

Ndzevane, an area in the Lubombo region, recorded the lowest rainfall of 2.6mm.

Also Big Bend was another area that recorded a small amount of rainfall compared to the rest of the country.

“Big Bend recorded 3.6mm.”