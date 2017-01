SCU’s medical school starts this month 10/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Gugu Simelane SWAZILAND Christian University (SCU) will at the end of this month establish a medical school.

This was revealed by the University’s Vice Chancellor Reverend In Whan Kim to Minister of Education and Training D. Phineas Magagula.

The minister was at the university to receive equipment and furniture for the Radiography Laboratory and School of Medicine.

