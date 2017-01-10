HMCS wants warders, application ends today 10/01/2017 03:00:00 By Mbono Mdluli Today, aspiring warders and wardresses are expected to rush to submit their applications as the exercise is just for today.

This announcement was made by His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) yesterday.

The message was already available through the news and social media. It was circulating through social media networks like Facebook and WhatsApp.

Some confirmed having heard such on the national radio station, the Swaziland Broadcasting and Information Services (SBIS).

click here for full edition