Fundzisile new Miss Tourism SD Director 10/01/2017 03:00:00 By Majaha Nkonyane FUNDZISILE Dlamini is the new Director of Miss Tourism Swaziland.

The pageant is under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Inkhosatana Sikhanyiso.

The announcement was made at a press briefing at the Happy Valley Hotel at Ezulwini by Moses Zungu, who is the Vice Chairperson of the Imbali Foundation which also looks into the affairs of miss tourism pageant.

