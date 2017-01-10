Hawane Dam hits 79%

79 Per cent: Hawane Dam.

THE rains received over the weekend saw Hawane Dam adding 25 percent to its holding capacity.

The dam now stands at 79 per cent carrying capacity following the rains received in most parts of the country including Mbabane over the past weekend. Mbabane recorded 135mm rainfall which was the highest compared to some parts of the country. The capital city is located in the Highveld said to be the region that usually receives generous amounts of rain during the rainy season.

Swaziland Water Service Corporation (SWSC) Acting Public Affairs Manager Welcome Shabangu confirmed that Hawane dam levels increased by at least 25 per cent over the weekend.

“There has been a slight increase in the levels over the past two weeks and the latest rains have seen the dam rising from 58 to 79 per cent,” he said.

Shabangu said even though the dam is improving rapidly the public should continue using water sparingly.

“We are still not safe, so it would be wise to use water sparingly,” he said.

He also mentioned that currently the corporation is drawing water from the overflowing Mbuluzi river.

Late last year Hawane dam was at zero, and it rose to five per cent which brought hope to the people of Mbabane who had been slapped with water rationing. The rationing started with two days before extending to four days in some areas. Thus far, water rationing in the city remains suspended. Meanwhile, the Swaziland Weather Service predicted a cloudy weather in most of the country today and Thursday, this time with a 30 per cent chance of rains.

Maguga Dam not moving an inch

THE torrential rains received by Pigg’s Peak in the past few days had no effect on the Maguga Dam levels due to less rainfall being recorded in the catchment area.

According to Chief Water Engineer at the Water Department Affairs Trevor Shongwe, the current dam levels stand at 37 per cent from 35.2 per cent.

Over the weekend, Pigg’s Peak recorded 51 mm rainfall.

“This dam is not showing a rapid increase. The upper Komati Basin is not realising substantial rainfall which is needed to fill this reservoir. It has only risen by 0.50 per cent over the weekend,” he said.

Mnjoli dam is another dam that added little compared to the other dams.

“The dam has risen by 2.18 per cent over the weekend. It is still very low and is hoped to continue rising as a result of the rains that we continue to receive,” he said.

He said Luphohlo dam continues to record the highest water levels and is about to spill if the rains persist.

“Also Luphohlo dam continues to show remarkable increase and is projected to fill up if the current rains continue to flow,” he added.

Nhlangano nets 13.4mm rainfall

Nhlangano received 13.4 mm rainfall between Sunday and yesterday morning.

According to the central forecasting unit, Nhlangano and Motshane in Mbabane received better rains compared to the other areas of the country. Motshane recorded 12.7 mm. Other areas that recorded average rainfall were Mbabane (5.1mm) Matsapha (5.1mm) and Khubutha (5.1mm).

Vuvulane area in Lubombo region near Mhlume recorded the lowest rainfall of 0.2mm. The rains started on Sunday until yesterday morning.

Areas in the Lubombo region received the lowest rainfalls when compared to others. For instance Big Bend, Siteki, Sikhuphe recorded 0.6mm, 1.4mm and 0.9mm respectively. Moti in Mkhondvo is also another area that received the lowest rainfall.