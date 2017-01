Langa Bricks workers paid part of December salary 11/01/2017 03:00:00 By Wonderboy Dlamini LANGA Bricks workers have finally been paid part of their salaries for December.

Workers of the clay bricks producing company spent the festive holidays without having been paid their salaries. This saw the workers threatening to engage in a violent strike as they demanded answers from the employer.



