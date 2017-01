Son (16) kills father, buries him in house 11/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Wonderboy Dlamini Matsetsa community was left in shock when a 16-year-old boy killed his biological father in cold blood before burying him inside their newly constructed house on Monday evening.

*Selby is alleged to have stabbed his father several times on the chest during a fight which ensued after an argument.



click here for full edition