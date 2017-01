Mbabane Municipal owed E22.8m in rates 11/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Gugu Simelane MBABANE Municipal Council is owed E22.8 million in rates for 2016.

This was revealed by Mbabane Mayor Benito Jones during his end of year statement.

Jones said the council is still owed a substantial amount in rates. He said as of November 2016 the Municipal Council was being owed a total of E22.8 million in rates.



