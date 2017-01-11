Kukhanya Civil gets E16m tender 11/01/2017 03:00:00 Kukhanya Civil gets E16m tender FRESH from upgrading the Matsapha-Manzini public road, Kukhanya Civil Construction has won itself yet another multi-million tender from the Manzini City Council.

This time around the tender is for developing a township near Coates Valley.

According to information from the Municipal Council of Manzini, funds to be used in the development of the township for the first phase have already been secured. Manzini Municipality Public Relations Officer Mathokoza Thwala stated that council has always had it in its plans to develop a new medium-density township just below Coates Valley.



