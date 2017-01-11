Parents warned of grab-a-child gang

Police have issued a strong warning to parents and guardians to maximise security around their children in the wake of an uncompromising grab-a-child gang that is on the loose.

Already, four children, all male, have been reported missing in a space of three weeks all over the country. Police suspect that the gang is all out but have assured the nation not to rest until it is brought to book. Chief Police Information and Communication Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba said the missing four boys aged two years, 22 months, 17 months and one day were kidnapped at different places around the country.

stolen

“The two-year-old boy was stolen and found dead at Sigwe in Shiselweni area on Sunday while the three others are still missing,” said Mamba who declared that they are working tirelessly to apprehend the culprits.

In the first incident, the two-year-old went missing at Sigwe and was found dead after a few weeks later at Sigwe Mountains. “In the second incident at Mnyokane in the Hhohho region, situated between Pigg’s Peak and Nkhaba, a 22-month-old baby went missing while at his grandmother’s place last Friday while the 17-month-old boy was stolen at his home at Mahwalala last week,” said Mamba.

He said the day old baby boy was stolen from his mother by an unknown woman suspected to be a kidnapper at Mbabane Government Hospital on Sunday. Mamba has advised parents and guardians to always keep a vigilant eye on their children. Mamba admitted that the police are dealing with many missing children cases these days.

“Police will also make sure that they find and arrest the offenders,” he said. He also advised school going children to walk in groups when schools open soon.

…2-year-old found with cut tongue

GRIEF engulfed residents of Sigwe in Shiselweni region after a two-year-old boy who went missing three weeks ago was found dead with his tongue cut by his kidnappers.

It is said the young boy went missing on Christmas Eve.

The matter was reported at Sigwe Police Post after the toddler’s parents discovered that their son was missing.

A resident said the child was discovered dead on Sunday, January 08, by women who had gone to fetch firewood.

“The body was found in a complete decomposed state but without a tongue,” explained the resident.

While confirming the sad development, Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba said it would be difficult to ascertain whether the toddler’s assailants indeed removed his organs because of the state in which the body was found.

“It could be difficult for police to determine if the body had that organ missing because the body was in a decomposed state,” he stated.