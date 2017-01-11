Over 14 000 in mad rush for HMCS jobs

Aspiring warders/wardresses queueing in a long line to submit their applicatins yesterday at His Majesty's Correctional Services headquarters in Mbabane. (Pics: Mbono Mdluli)

A total of 14 624 Swazis yesterday submitted their applications at different correctional centres around the country.

Aspiring warders and wardresses were invited to submit their applications to fill up limited vacancies that were said to be available at the correctional institution. The figure was confirmed by His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS) Public Relations Officer (PRO) Bongani Khumalo. He stated that there were 14 624 applicants that had tried their luck in applying for the vacancies.

He said the applicants had to undergo many other stages before they could be admitted to the organisation.

However, it is worth noting that not all of them will be admitted, as the vacancies are said to be very limited.

“What we have to do now is to set up a date where we will give an opportunity to the applicants to write interviews. We will announce the date for that activity in due course. After the written interviews, we will then invite them for oral interviews. We will also announce a date for that exercise in due course,” Khumalo said.

The PRO went on to say they were very vigilant in conducting the oral interviews. They adopted a tendency of doing such an exercise even at the place of residence for that person. He said if need be, they would even go to the home of the applicant to find out what other people had to say about the applicant. After that, medical examinations would be conducted on the applicants to determine whether they would be fit to become warders/wardresses or not.

Fingerprints would also be taken to determine if they had a criminal record or not.

The applications were submitted in correctional centres that are situated across all the four regions of the country.

They include Mbabane headquarters, Pigg’s Peak correctional facility, Matsapha correctional College, Manzini Remand Centre, Big Bend, and Nhlangano Correctional facilities.

...Correctional aspirants attracted by better pay

It looks like the aspiring warders and wardresses are attracted by the better pay at His Majesty’s Correctional Services (HMCS).

This was revealed by some of the applicants who submitted their applications yesterday at the correctional services headquarters in Mbabane. The applicants said they were also depressed by their unemployment status because they needed money to satisfy their needs and wants. They also complained about the fact that there were many applicants at the headquarters.

One applicant, who wanted to speak on condition of anonymity, said he was worried by the fact that workers applicants were invited from all over Swaziland.

“I wish there was a way for the correctional services to admit all of us because we all need this job. Right now, some of us have responsibilities of looking after our kids, who have to go to school. I do not want a situation whereby I suffer because that will cause my child to suffer even more,” he said.

He went on to say he loved his country and he wanted to serve His Majesty King Mswati III, by applying for the job at the correctional services.

Another applicant, who said he worked in one of the government departments, said he was attracted by the amount of money that was paid to the armed forces.

He said he then took the opportunity to try his luck at the correctional services to give his expertise to the organisation so that he could get the better pay.

The long line of people who were interested in getting the jobs concerned him. People who went to submit their applications were more than 1 000. He said this made him see how Swazis were hungry for jobs. “This nation is not lazy at all. Swazis are really desperate for jobs. The problem is that jobs are nowhere to be found,” he said.

He went on to say he had seen many people who were civil servants that went to submit their applications.

Applicants were given eight hours to submit their applications to the correctional facilities near their areas.

This was because the vacancies for warders and wardresses were very limited in number.

HMCS PRO Bongani Khumalo also stated that it was deliberate for them not to state the number of vacancies that were available. This was because they wanted to minimise the numbers of people who wanted to submit their applications.