Tibiyo TakaNgwane offers 250 school bursaries 12/01/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane Tibiyo TakaNgwane is yet again brightening lives of hundreds of Swazi children.

The always generous organisation is this year offering bursaries to 250 children.

These bursaries will cover primary and high school fees as well as examination fees during the 2017 school year.

Tibiyo TakaNgwane Public Affairs Manager Musa Ndlela congratulated the awardees of the bursaries and challenged them to work hard in their academic commitments.