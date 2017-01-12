 
Archives
  advertisement  
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home | NEWS | Tibiyo TakaNgwane offers 250 school bursaries
 
 

Tibiyo TakaNgwane offers 250 school bursaries

12/01/2017 03:00:00 By Gugu Simelane

Tibiyo TakaNgwane is yet again brightening lives of hundreds of Swazi children. 
The always generous organisation is this year offering bursaries to 250 children.
These bursaries will cover primary and high school fees as well as examination fees during the 2017 school year.
Tibiyo TakaNgwane Public Affairs Manager Musa Ndlela congratulated the awardees of the bursaries and challenged them to work hard in their academic commitments.

click here for full edition

Comments (0 posted):

Post your comment comment

Please enter the code you see in the image:
 
RELATED STORIES
 
   
     
 
advertisements
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
 
Advertise with us!
  
     
 
MOST POPULAR
 
   
     
 
MOST E-MAILED
 
   
     
 
NEWS
FEATURES & OPINION
ENTERTAINMENT
SPORTS
BUSINESS
Baboons a menace at Thembelihle, Pine Valley
Full story
Suspected Cheating schools to know fate next week
Full story
Tibiyo TakaNgwane offers 250 school bursaries
Full story
Boy (10) buried alive by neighbour’s house
Full story
KaKhoza man commits suicide at graveyard
Full story
2017 expected to be a busy year in the HIV response
Full story
THE BLOOD OF JESUS CHRIST IS IN THE HANDS OF PONTIUS PILATE
Full story
Mdura and Thenjiwe to host LOL
Full story
SIFTPA hosts lighting experts
Full story
SWAZI MAN ON ‘UTATAKHO’ BEHIND THE SCENES
Full story
RSSC Siyakha U15 players excel
Full story
Bereaved ‘Mlaba’ doubtful for Pirates clash
Full story
Papy boost for ‘Birds’
Full story
E500 to accompany ‘Birds’ to Botswana
Full story
E20 to watch INGWENYAMA CUP GAMES
Full story
Over 14 000 prison jobs rush worrying socio-economic situation
Full story
WOMEN FARMER TOP 10 BOUND FOR SA TRAINING
Full story
SWAZILAND FACES STERN TASK OF SUBSTANTIAL IMPORT SUBSTITUTION
Full story
 
All material © Swazi Observer. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.
This site is proudly designed & hosted by Real Image Internet.