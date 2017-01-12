Boy (10) buried alive by neighbour’s house 12/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Samukelisiwe Ginindza WHAT was meant to be a clean-up campaign at a friend’s home ended tragically for Njabulo Nkoka (10) when a stick and mud house collapsed and buried him alive inside.

The boy, together with his friend Mancoba* (13), were moving items from the old and dilapidated house when it collapsed, killing him instantly.

Njabulo was playing at his friend, Mancoba’s homestead when they were sent to move the old items from the stick and mud house by a man who intended to build the family a new brick house. click here for full edition