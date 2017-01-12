KaKhoza man commits suicide at graveyard 12/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sifiso Nhlabatsi RESIDENTS of Sicelwini at KaKhoza woke up to a gruesome discovery on Monday morning after they found a lifeless body of a man hanging by the graveyard site.

The man is believed to have committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree. It is not clear why the deceased who has a wife and children decided to take his own life as he did not even leave a suicide note.

Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba confirmed the incident, saying it was reported to the police.

Mamba stated that a man of Sicelwini was found hanging on a tree at the area's graveyard.