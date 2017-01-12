 
GELANE IS BACK

12/01/2017 03:00:00 Stories by Mbono Mdluli
image IRON LADY: Senate President Gelani Zwane pictured yesterday.

Senate President Gelane Zwane is back.

It appears Zwane, who is known as an iron lady, has won the battle with her illness that kept her out of office for some time now leading to her Deputy Ngom’yayona Gamedze acting in her position. Zwane was seen yesterday in Parliament during the first meeting of different government ministries, departments, and parastatals. 

The reason for the meeting was for the government ministries and departments to start preparing for the official opening of the fourth session of the 10th Parliament. 

The meeting started at 11am.

After about 30 minutes into the start of the meeting, the senate president was seen entering the House of Assembly chamber.  The meeting, which was chaired by Clerk to Parliament Ndvuna Dlamini, had to be stopped for a moment as Zwane entered the House. She was walking all by herself, without an aid of a crutch or  walking stick. Dlamini introduced Zwane to the participants of the meeting, who all welcomed her.

Dlamini then gave the president an opportunity to say something to the participants of the meeting. 

“We thank all of you for being here and you should know that you are most welcome. We ask all of you to perform to the best of your abilities. We need you to cooperate with us as we prepare for the opening of Parliament,” Zwane said. 

Zwane urged government departments to work with the knowledge that Parliament also belonged to them as well. 

Dlamini congratulated Zwane for being able to pull through her sickness. 

He said God should be thanked for intervening in making sure that Zwane was able to beat her sickness and be well again.

The team of this newspaper then took time to visit the president in her office. 

She confirmed that she was back at work. She said she would be very much involved in the preparations of the opening of the fourth session of the 10th Parliament. 

She noted that Parliament opening was a big day and the nation should be treated to a spectacular event, which needed thorough preparations. 

She could not confirm the date of the opening of the August House as nothing had been communicated to her office.

This newspaper reported last November that Zwane was admitted to a South African Hospital as she was gravely sick. 

 

