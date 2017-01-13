 
I’m still Indvuna of KoNtshingila - Mfeneziyamtfoba

13/01/2017 03:00:00 By Starsky Mkhonta

“I am still Indvuna of KoNtshingila and at no stage was I removed as others have been made to believe,” controversial Hlatikulu resident Mfeneziyamtfoba Magagula said yesterday.
Magagula has come out to say he was still waiting for those who claimed he was axed in the leadership of KoNtshingila to tell the world where they got the power to remove him. He said what he knew was that only one person had full authority to remove him from the position and no one else.

click here for full edition

