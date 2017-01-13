DPM’s officials meet Ngcoseni High teachers

REAL NGCOSENI TEACHERS: Teachers of the somewhat infamous Ngcoseni Central High pictured at the school yesterday before their meeting with officials from the DPM's office. Contrary to the pictures which have circulating on social media, the teachers

The deputy prime minister's officials yesterday visited the troubled Ngcoseni Central High School on a fact funding mission.

They had gone there to seek answers on what social challenges could be contributing to the school’s bad performance.

Ngcoseni Central High School was the worst performer in the 2016 Junior Certificate (JC) examination.

The school had 228 pupils who sat for the examination and 166 failed whilst only 62 passed. This translated to a 72.81 per cent failure rate.

The Director of Social Services in the Deputy Prime Minister's office Moses Dlamini attended the meeting with Lomantungwa Khumalo, an officer from the department.

The meeting, which was scheduled by the DPM's office for 10am, finally convened at 1pm. This was after DPM’s officers arrived after 12 noon, much to the annoyance of the teachers who had been called unprepared to report to the school by 10am yesterday morning.

Upon receiving the invitation, it is said some members of the Swaziland National Association Teachers (SNAT) quickly reported to their head offices. The SNAT National Executive Committee (NEC) acted swiftly as by 8am they were already at Ngcoseni High waiting for the DPM’s office officials to arrive.

Upon arrival, the director convened a closed-door meeting with the school head teacher and his deputy for nearly an hour. Thereafter the teachers were called to join the meeting which was held in the school’s library.

Before the meeting, the teachers seemed nervous as they were unsure of what to expect since they said they did not understand the relevance of the DPM’s office to the school pertaining the worst performer title.

Dlamini told the teachers not to be alarmed since he was not in the school to crucify them on the schools’ results but was on a fact funding mission.

"As you may be aware, according to our records Ngcoseni Central High has the highest number of orphaned and vulnerable children and because of this, last year alone the DPM’s office forked out close to E1 million in school fees for the OVC. Since the office paid so much, we could not just sit and do nothing on reports that the school has had so many failures," he said.

Dlamini said their mission to the school was to find out how they could assist the teachers socially.

He said the DPM’s office was concerned that maybe amongst the reasons that contributed to the many failures were social issues affecting the pupils in the school.

"By right there should be a social worker in each and every school to look into social welfare matters but unfortunately they do not exist and that is why we are here. We want the teachers to reveal to us the social matters they think strongly contribute to these failures. We are aware that since there school has a lot of OVC there might be a number of social problems that could be affecting their performance in the school," he said.

Dlamini said he was not, however, at the school to make promises of what the DPM’s office would do, but they wanted concrete information that could help them formulate a strategy on working towards bettering the school’s performance.

The teachers failed to submit the social challenges faced by the pupils saying they were caught off guard and did not prepare anything to present. They then suggested that the director set another date for the meeting where the ministry of education and training would be also present so they could submit all their concerns at once.

SNAT Secretary General Zweli Mndzebele said as SNAT they were concerned about the legality of the meeting that has been called by the DPM’s office.

“As far as we are concerned, the line ministry is that of education and training and we do not understand how the DPM’s office fits in all this. We called the Principal Secretary Pat Muir and he said he was not aware of the meeting with the teachers,” he said.

Education ministry not doing enough - Teachers

The teachers who were interviewed by this newspaper said over the years they wrote numerous petitions to the Manzini Regional Education Officer requesting intervention but not much was done.

One teacher said the first petition to the REO was written in 2013 after observing they had a problem at the school. He said another followed in February 2016, requesting for intervention and nothing was done after the school performed badly in the 2015 JC examinations.

He said the teachers wrote another petition in April 2016, and the REO sent school inspectors to the school and nothing else was done after that.

“It was only after we sent a petition to the ministry of education that the ministry intervened and provided the school with a new principal. But bringing in a new principal was not enough since the main issues were not addressed,” he said.

A petition dated February 11, 2016 reads; “Following the petition by teachers of Ngcoseni Central High in 2013, the teachers have decided to remind the Regional Education Officer that the situation in our school is unworkable.

It is undoubtedly for that reason that we had a high failure rate in Form Three and Form Five in 2015, it is worth noting that after numerous visits by the inspectorate the situation has not changed for the better. It is in this premise that once again your office is invited to intervene’’.

The petition states that issues faced by the school included lack of learning material, the lack of staff meetings, lack of discipline and commitment to implementing resolutions.

The petition stated that the said reasons haunted the teachers’ environment which disabled effective teaching and learning.

Another petition dated April 12, 2016 states that due to the sluggish approach exhibited by the ministry on the situation in the school, they believed the school’s reputation also dents their image both personally and professionally.

“Teachers’ images have been tarnished and their safety compromised,” states the letters.

Manzini REO Mlimi Mamba said he would be visiting the school next week for an inspection.

’Pupils’ ill-discipline causing failures’

Teachers of Ngcoseni Central High have flatly denied allegations that they report to school in sexy apparel, thus distracting the learning of the male pupils.

They have, however, attributed the massive failures to ill-discipline of pupils.

The few teachers who preferred to speak anonymously, revealed in an interview with this newspaper that the pupils used the ‘sexy dress code’ as a scapegoat for the failures.

“As you can see for yourself, all the female teachers are dressed in a presentable manner and by looking at them you can tell they are respectable females,” said one male teacher. One teacher said one of the most contributing factors was ill-discipline amongst the pupils. He said they have had a lot of instances where the pupils would insult teachers, threaten to beat them up and talk inaccurately.

He said the lack of corporal punishment caused a lot of damage in the school as the pupils do as they please without the fear of being reprimanded.

“They do not care about constructive discipline, if a pupil is given punishment, for instance to clean the toilet, they clean the toilet and life goes on. Discipline is the major problem in this school and until that is addressed, there will not be a change anytime soon. Substance abuse and violence is another major issue that needs to be addressed,” he said,

He said last year, the head teacher confiscated a number of dangerous sharp objects and alcohol from the pupils.

He said some pupils engaged in love affairs and fondled each other in front of teachers.

“Even being requested to bring their parents to school after having been found to have been in possession of illegal stuff, they do it all over again.

“Parents are also letting their children down as they do not discipline the children from home. Some pupils come to school having not done their homework. It’s the parents duty as well to follow up on their children’s progress at school but some seem not to care,” they said.