‘Chiefs sidelined in crafting of traditional medicine Bill’ 14/01/2017 03:00:00 By Sandile Nkambule With Swaziland having a Bill regulating the use of traditional medicines and related substances, a lot has been said with some of the view that the Bill will rub Swazis the wrong way as most are used to traditional medicine.

The Observer on Saturday got hold of staunch traditionalist and Ludzidzini acting Governor Timothy Velabo Mtetwa, otherwise known as TV in a quest to get his traditional opinion with regards to the new bill. Mtetwa of the 'cisha logesi' fame, said as much as he has not yet set eyes on the Bill, he however strongly feels that chiefs should have been consulted when the bill was crafted.